Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 362 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

