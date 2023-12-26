Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.42.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

