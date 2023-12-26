Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML stock opened at $752.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $669.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

