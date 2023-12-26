Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

