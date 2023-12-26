Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

