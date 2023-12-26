Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 209.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $380.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.55 and a 200-day moving average of $332.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.