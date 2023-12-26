Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

