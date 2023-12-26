New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

META stock opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.49 and a 200 day moving average of $308.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $357.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,038 shares of company stock valued at $196,072,370. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

