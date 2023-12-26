New Hampshire Trust Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %
Broadcom stock opened at $1,121.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $956.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $896.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.
View Our Latest Report on AVGO
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Energy
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- XLF’s stellar year-end run: key insights & top performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.