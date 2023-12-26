Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $486.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

