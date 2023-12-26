Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 32.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 71.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

