Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $68,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

