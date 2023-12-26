MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI opened at $562.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.27. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

