MoneyLion Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for MoneyLion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $614.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.51. MoneyLion has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $65.12.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.