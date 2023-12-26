monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $197.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in monday.com by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in monday.com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -557.24 and a beta of 1.19. monday.com has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

