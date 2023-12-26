Mizuho Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $54.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.76.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,364 shares of company stock valued at $74,261,532. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

