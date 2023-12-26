MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,971,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,363,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 63.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 14.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

