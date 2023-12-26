Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

