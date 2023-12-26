MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $56.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of MGM opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International



MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.



