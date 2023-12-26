Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) vs. Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Head to Head Contrast

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Methes Energies International has a beta of 9.6, indicating that its share price is 860% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Methes Energies International and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A -10.48% -8.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.4% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Methes Energies International and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Origin Materials $15.74 million 8.68 $78.57 million $0.35 2.71

Origin Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Methes Energies International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Methes Energies International and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 533.31%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Methes Energies International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

