Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.2% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,038 shares of company stock valued at $196,072,370. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $357.20. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

