Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

