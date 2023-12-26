Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,000 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 582,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 170,658 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FBCG opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $487.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.