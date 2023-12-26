Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,293 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $699,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GILD opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

