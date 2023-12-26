Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 302.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

