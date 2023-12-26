Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.21 and a 200 day moving average of $373.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.