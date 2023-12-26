Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

