Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $582.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.45 and its 200 day moving average is $495.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.