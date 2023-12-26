Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

