Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

ADP stock opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

