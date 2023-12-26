Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $284.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

