Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

