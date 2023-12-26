Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,058 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

GD stock opened at $254.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

