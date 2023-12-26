Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,195 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,190,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

