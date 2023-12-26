Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

