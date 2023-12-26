Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,889 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

