Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,038 shares of company stock worth $196,072,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $357.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

