McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.31.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
