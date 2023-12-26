McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.31.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $454.20 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.14. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

