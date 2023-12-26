McBroom & Associates LLC Has $608,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average of $156.41. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

