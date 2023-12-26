Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.58 and a twelve month high of $224.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

