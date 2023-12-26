Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

