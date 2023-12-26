LKQ Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

View Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.80 on Monday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.