Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $148.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KRYS opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

