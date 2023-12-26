Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 26th (NYSE:KGS)

Kodiak Gas Services’ (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Kodiak Gas Services had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $256,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.96. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,864,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

