KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 149.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.7%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. Raymond James decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

View Our Latest Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.