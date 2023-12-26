Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $84.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on KROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

KROS stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 222,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

