Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

