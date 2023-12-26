JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $128.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

