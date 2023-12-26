JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,820.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,428,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS JEMA opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

