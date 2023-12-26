Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 54.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

